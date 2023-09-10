MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after being found riding a horse with an open container in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says in a recent incident an officer noticed a horseback rider was carrying an open container of alcohol.

Upon contact, officers say it became clear the rider was impaired by alcohol, which led to their arrest for driving under the influence.

Officials remind the public that according to California Vehicle Code 21050, the rules of the road apply to those operating animals on the highway.

CHP says the horse was returned to its origin after the arrest.