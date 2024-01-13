FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI investigation is underway after a man died following a head-on crash near Millerton Lake Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 2:30 p.m. a 35-year-old man was driving a blue Chevy Silverado westbound on Millerton Road near Marina Drive as a 78-year-old man was driving his white Toyota Tundra eastbound on the same road.

Detectives report the Chevy crossed over the double solid yellow line and crashed head-on into the Toyota. Witnesses told officers that the blue Chevy was driving recklessly before the crash.

Officers say the driver of the Toyota succumbed to his injuries while his passenger sustained major injuries.

Investigators report the driver of the Chevy also sustained major injuries and is being investigated for DUI as alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.