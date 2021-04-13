CHP: K9 officer uncovers meth inside TV box during traffic stop in Merced

MERCED, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was arrested after a K9 officer sniffed out over a dozen pounds of illegal drugs stashed inside of a truck during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says the drugs were uncovered after an officer spotted a 2011 Nissan truck that had windows tinted too dark.

During the traffic stop, the officer said he noticed several things that made him believe the driver was possibly trafficking drugs through the area.

K9 Officer Beny was called out to take a sniff around the truck and reportedly gave a positive alert to the smell of drugs.

After receiving consent from the driver, officers took a closer look through the car and say they found 18 pounds of meth hidden inside of a TV box.

The driver was arrested on charges related to transporting, packaging, and distributing meth.

