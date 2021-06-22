CHP: K9 officer uncovers $1M of suspected drug money during traffic stop in Merced

The California Highway Patrol says K9 Officer Beny sniffed out $1,000,000 of suspected drug money during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

MERCED, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K9 officer helped uncover dozens of stacks of suspected drug money stashed in the back of a truck in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says the money was found after an officer spotted a truck speeding and pulled it over. After stopping the truck, the officer reportedly noticed several things that made him believe the driver was involved in criminal activity.

The officer decided to call in K9 Officer Beny and have him sniff around the outside of the truck.

According to the CHP, Beny alerted officers to the smell of drugs and prompted them to take a closer look inside the truck. An officer later reported finding several packages full of stacks of cash hidden inside a suitcase and a cardboard box.

Officers estimate that $1,000,000 in cash was found during the traffic stop; the money has not yet been counted.

The driver and a passenger were arrested on a charge related to having more than $100,000 of suspected drug money in their possession.