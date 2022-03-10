MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was arrested after a California Highway Patrol K9 Officer was able to sniff out drugs inside of their car during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Officers said they noticed a 2014 Nissan Sentra driving with tinted windows and noticed other factors that led them to perform a traffic stop.





Photo provided by CHP Merced

The officers had K9 Officer Beny sniff the car and he alerted the officer to the odor of narcotics.

A further search of the vehicle led the officer to find an aftermarket compartment built into the floor which contained 12 pounds of fentanyl and three pounds of heroin, officers said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for various drug-related violations