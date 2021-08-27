CHP: K9 Officer Beny uncovers enough fentanyl to kill over 1 million people

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- CHP K9 Beny had another big bust this week after he and his handler discovered fentanyl enough to kill over one million people during a traffic stop on Friday, according to Merced CHP officials.

CHP says a traffic stop on a 2007 Mercedes was conducted after an officer noticed the vehicle was driving too closely behind other cars.

Authorities say the officer conducting the traffic stop noted multiple factors and observed evidence that led them to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activity.

Once the traffic stop was completed, CHP says the officer was given written and verbal consent to search the Mercedes.

Authorities say CHP K9 Officer Beny was then called in to search the vehicle and alerted his handler to the odor of drugs near the driver’s seat.

According to officials, the CHP officer found a “sophisticated” compartment built into the driver and passenger seats of the car, with the driver’s seat compartment containing around six and a half pounds of fentanyl.

Photo Courtesy CHP Merced

Photo Courtesy CHP Merced

Photo Courtesy CHP Merced

The driver of the vehicle was then arrested on various violations of Health and Safety Codes, according to CHP.

The DEA says that as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone depending on their body size, tolerance, and past usage.

CHP warns the public that fentanyl is being mixed with other drugs to increase its potency, often being sold as powders, nasal sprays, and increasingly pressed into pills to mimic the look of legitimate prescription opioids.