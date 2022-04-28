MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A total of ten pounds of a substance officers suspect to be heroin was found by a K9 unit during a traffic stop, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say they pulled a car over for tinted windows. During the stop, officers say they were able to find several factors that pointed to criminal activity.

The officer says he got consent to search the vehicle.

During the search officers say K9 Bruce alerted to the odor of narcotics.

CHP officials say the officer then found an aftermarket compartment in the front seats of the car.

In the compartment was about seven pounds of what CHP officials suspect to be heroin.

An additional three pounds of the substance suspected to be heroin were also found hidden in a box of diapers in the trunk of the car, according to CHP officers.

The driver was booked for possession of narcotics for sale and transporting narcotics according to CHP officers.