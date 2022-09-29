MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced California Highway Patrol K9 unit found and seized several pounds of psilocybin mushrooms (also known as ‘magic mushrooms’) during a traffic stop, CHP Merced officials say.

Officers say they initiated a traffic stop on a 2018 Honda Accord for an infraction and the officer noted several indications that led him to believe the driver and the passenger were engaged in criminal activities.

Image provided by CHP Merced

According to authorities, CHP K9 officer “Shei” was sent to sniff the exterior of the vehicle and gave an alert to the odor of narcotics.

Officers say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two large black bags containing approximately 29 pounds of the psychedelic mushrooms that were seized.

CHP says a charge of 11351 of the Health and Safety Code is pending.