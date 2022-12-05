MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – K9 Bruce helped authorities find several pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop, Merced California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said on Monday.

A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation and, according to the report, a CHP officer noticed several cues that led him to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activity. After getting authorized to search the vehicle, K9 Officer Bruce proceeded to sniff the vehicle and identified narcotics.

Approximately eight pounds of cocaine were found hidden in the natural voids behind the liner in the trunk.

Bruce helps discover several pounds of cocaine CHP – Merced

The driver was arrested on suspicion of possession and transportation of narcotics across counties.