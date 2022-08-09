Photo of K9 Bruce during the traffic stop provided by the California Highway Patrol.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was arrested after K9 Bruce helped officers uncover dozens of pounds of meth hidden inside a van, according to the California Highway Patrol.

During a traffic stop, officials said an officer reported that he had noticed several things that made him believe the driver was possibly involved in some type of criminal activity.

Investigators said that K9 Officer Bruce was asked to sniff around the outside of the van, where he reportedly signaled to officers that he could smell drugs.

While searching the van, officers said they found a total of 71 pounds of suspected meth inside two large bags hidden behind clothes and several rolls of toilet paper and paper towels.

Officials said they also found a loaded handgun and a stolen gun in the van during the search.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of transporting meth and having stolen property.