MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – CHP K9 Bruce discovered narcotics and a handgun during a traffic stop, highway patrol officers say.

CHP officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a sedan for a traffic violation, during the contact K9 Bruce was able to identify several controlled substances in plain view.

During the search, approximately five kilograms of multi-colored fentanyl, around two and a half kilograms of heroin, a small amount of marijuana and a loaded gun were found in the vehicle, according to authorities.

A juvenile passenger that was in the vehicle at the time of the incident was turned over to Child Protective Services, CHP officers say.

The driver was arrested on charges related to possession and transportation of narcotics, firearm possession, as well as child endangerment. The name of the driver was not officially released.