MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K9 officer helped uncover over $1,000,000 in counterfeit drugs believed to be laced with fentanyl during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say the drugs were found after an officer pulled over a car for following too closely behind another vehicle.

After speaking with the driver, the officer reportedly noticed several things that made him believe there was possibly something illegal stashed away inside of the car.

The officer decided to have K9 Beny sniff around the outside of the vehicle, where officials say he alerted to the odor of narcotics.

Authorities say several bags of counterfeit pills were found inside of the car. (Photo: CHP – Merced)

While searching through the car, officers say they found 15 pounds of counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl. Officers say approximately $1,021,500 in fake pills were found during the traffic stop.

“Counterfeit pills are especially dangerous because people think they are purchasing legitimate prescription medications,” the California Highway Patrol wrote in a Facebook post. “However, these fake pills often contain lethal amounts of illicit drugs, like fentanyl. A lethal dose of fentanyl is about two milligrams, equivalent in size to a few grains of salt.”

The driver was placed under arrest for possession of narcotics for sale and transporting narcotics across non-adjacent counties.