CHP K9 Beny finds $1 million of cash after traffic stop

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol officers seized over $1 million of cash with help from K9 Beny after stopping a Ford van for speeding in the Merced area.

On Dec. 11 around 5:30 p.m. anofficer stopped a white, 2019 Ford panel van for speeding.

The CHP said the officer noted “numerous factors and tradecraft” that led him to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activity.

CHP K9 Officer, Beny was called in to conduct an exterior sniff of the van and alerted to the odor of narcotics on the van, the CHP said.





K9 Beny found two suitcases and a black briefcase in the cargo area all three suitcases were full of money totaling $1,017,750.00 heat-sealed in freezer bags.

The driver said he did not have knowledge of the currency and signed a disclaimer, charges are pending a filing with the Merced County District Attorney’s Office, according to the CHP.