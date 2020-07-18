KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

CHP: K-9 finds $272,000 inside coffee maker box

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Approximately $272,000 was found inside a coffee maker box after an enforcement stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says it conducted an enforcement stop on a 2019 Ford Explorer for a violation of speeding just before 5:30 p.m. on July 9.

According to the Highway Patrol, the officer detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and noticed several factors leading him to believe the man was engaged in criminal activity.

CHP K-9 Officer Beny was asked to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert to the odor of drugs. A search of the vehicle revealed raw marijuana, and several partially smoked marijuana cigarettes, according to authorities.

Photos from Merced CHP

The driver was arrested and a charge of the health and safety code is pending.

CHP K-9 Beny is no stranger to discoveries during traffic stops, recently uncovering $60,000 in cash, and a 22-pound bail of marijuana.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know