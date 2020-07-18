CHP: K-9 finds $272,000 inside coffee maker box

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Approximately $272,000 was found inside a coffee maker box after an enforcement stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says it conducted an enforcement stop on a 2019 Ford Explorer for a violation of speeding just before 5:30 p.m. on July 9.

According to the Highway Patrol, the officer detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and noticed several factors leading him to believe the man was engaged in criminal activity.

CHP K-9 Officer Beny was asked to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert to the odor of drugs. A search of the vehicle revealed raw marijuana, and several partially smoked marijuana cigarettes, according to authorities.



The driver was arrested and a charge of the health and safety code is pending.

CHP K-9 Beny is no stranger to discoveries during traffic stops, recently uncovering $60,000 in cash, and a 22-pound bail of marijuana.

