CHP investigating fatal hit-and-run in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run Friday night in Merced.

Officers responded to the area of Belcher Avenue and Beachwood Drive for a collision at around 7:03 p.m.

During the investigation, authorities say it was revealed a 50-year-old man was driving a motorcycle, eastbound on Belcher Avenue when a suspect vehicle made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle causing the collision. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark late 90’s or early 00′ model green sedan.

Authorities are asking for any information that might be helpful, please call Officer Martinez at the CHP Merced Area Office (209) 356-6600.