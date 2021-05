FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was taken into custody Tuesday after CHP says he drove into a power pole – and seven trees – while intoxicated.

Officer say the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. on South Avenue, between Academy and Bethel avenues.

According to the CHP, the vehicle was travelling eastbound when the crash took place. The damage to the power pole meant several hundred people were left without electricity while repairs were underway.