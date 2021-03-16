CHP: Homeless man killed in Merced highway fire identified, homicide investigation underway

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The identity of a homeless man killed in a brush fire next to a Merced-area stretch of Highway 99 was released by the CHP on Tuesday.

According to the Merced County Coroner’s Office, 34-year-old Carl Tyler Adams was the man found deceased in a homeless encampment the morning of Dec. 31, 2020. The fire was in the area of Highway 99 and V Street.

The CHP is investigating the incident as a homicide. Investigators ask any witnesses to contact either Investigator Martinez on 209-356-6621 or Investigator Villegas on 209-356-6631 After hours calls can be made to the Merced Communications Center on 209-356-2900.