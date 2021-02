MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Highway 99 near Delhi is closed due to California Highway Patrol investigating a shooting Tuesday evening.

According to the CHP, officers discovered a 31-year-old man on the southbound Highway 99 at Collier Road with multiple gunshot wounds at around 8:48 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital by air in critical condition. Offices say it is unknown where the victim was shot.

Diversions are in place while the investigation continues.