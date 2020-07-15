CHP finds $60,000 in cash and white powdery substance after traffic stop

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol said they found $60,000 in cash and 2.2 pounds of a white, powdery substance suspected to be cocaine after a traffic stop.

The CHP said they made a traffic stop on a 2019 Chevrolet Impala back on July 2 for following to close. The officer noted several “factors” and “tradecraft” that led him to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activity.

The officer was given permission to search the Impala when they found the white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine and the cash.

A K9 officer named Beny was called and alerted to the odor of narcotics on the money.

The CHP said the driver was arrested.

