MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was arrested on Monday after the California Highway Patrol says he fired shots at his former partner while she was driving on Highway 99.

According to the CHP, on March 10 at approximately 8:06 a.m., officers received a call about a woman who was being followed by her ex-boyfriend and was attempting to force her vehicle off the roadway with his vehicle. The incident was reported on southbound Highway 99, south of Avenue 24, in Madera County.

While on the phone with dispatch, officers say the woman reporting the incident said that her ex-boyfriend had shot at her and a male passenger. The woman took the Highway 152 westbound ramp, lost control of her vehicle and spun out down an embankment, authorities say.

The woman and the male passenger then ran into an orchard where they were located by a CHP officer.

While interviewing the victims, detectives say they identified a possible suspect, vehicle, and weapon description. 39-year-old Brandon Keith Coleman was located in the Fresno area. Coleman has since been booked into the Fresno County Jail on a $1 million bail on suspicion of attempted homicide.