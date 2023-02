MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car crash in Madera left a person dead Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says just after 6:00 p.m. they responded to a traffic collision on Avenue 15 just west of Road 39 1/2.

Officials reported the head-on collision left one person dead and was a result of a DUI driver.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the deceased individual and are actively investigating the incident.