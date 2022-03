MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- An Oakhurst man is under arrest after driving his truck over a curb near a Madera Court, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Madera CHP said the man “attempted to get premier parking” by driving a pickup truck over concrete curbs by the Madera Superior Court. The man was found to be under the influence of drugs, and in the possession of methamphetamines, according to CHP.