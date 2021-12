CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is under arrest for driving under the influence after officers say the truck he was driving sheared a pole in half and flipped over Wednesday morning.

The crash took place at Bullard and La Vona avenues around 10:30 a.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

#TrafficAlert – Bullard Ave is CLOSED between Leonard & Highland for a non-injury, single vehicle collision.



We are assisting @ChpFresno as they investigate the cause and work to clear the roadway. pic.twitter.com/4YegrZtC1v — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) December 22, 2021

Clovis police officers said the driver was not injured in the crash.