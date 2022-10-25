MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – A drunk driver with a stolen gun was arrested after he was found sleeping in his car on a highway in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Early Sunday morning, officials said an officer had spotted a vehicle that was stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 99.

While checking out the vehicle, officers said the driver was asleep behind the wheel and had a handgun on the front passenger seat.

Investigators said the officers grabbed the loaded handgun, which was later discovered to be stolen, out of the car before waking up the driver.

While searching the car, officials said a loaded shotgun was also found in the trunk.

Officers said they arrested the driver after determining that he was under the influence of alcohol.