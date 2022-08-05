MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A K-9 officer has sniffed out drugs hidden in a luxury brand shopping bag, according to a Facebook post on Friday by the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say that they were stopping a sedan for traffic violations and during that stop officers also noticed signs of possible criminal activity.

After receiving consent to search the vehicle, CHP K-9 officer Bruce alerted that there was an odor of narcotics, say authorities.

Officers say about five pounds of methamphetamine were found in a luxury brand shopping bag hidden near the right front floorboard. The driver was arrested.