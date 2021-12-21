CHP: Driver carjacks vehicle with kids following crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person is under arrest after a CHP officers say he was seen driving erratically, running multiple stop signs, and crashing into multiple vehicles in a Fresno intersection – before carjacking another car in an attempt to escape.

Patrol officers say they began following the suspect vehicle on Tuesday around 12:00 noon in the area of Clark Street and Clinton Avenue in Fresno. The suspect vehicle then crashed into vehicles in the intersection of McKinley and Blackstone avenues, disabling the suspect vehicle.

According to the CHP, the suspect then carjacked another vehicle and forced the driver to leave the scene of the crash, suggesting he had a weapon on him. There were also two children in the back of that vehicle. Officers were soon able to stop that vehicle and arrest the suspect.

Officers add that there was a second person in the suspect vehicle when it crashed at McKinley and Blackstone avenues, but that person fled the scene and has not been found.

The suspect was the only person injured in the incident. Officers are yet to officially identify him.