FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol released a statement Thursday about a deputy from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office that was arrested for a DUI on February 23.

CHP says at about 10:00 p.m., they responded to a traffic collision on Goodfellow Avenue west of Rio Vista Avenue.

Investigators say that 31-year-old Dean Zavala of Fresno was driving a Nissan owned by Fresno County when, due to his level of intoxication, lost control of the car and veered left off the road. The Nissan overturned and collided with a chain link fence.

After the county vehicle came to a rest on its wheels within the south shoulder of Goodfellow Avenue, the CHP says Zavala exited the car and got a ride back to his house where he reported the collision.

CHP says they responded to Zavala’s house a short time after and determined he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy Dean Zavala was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and then released to a responsible party.

The California Highway Patrol says a complaint will be filed with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office for DUI charges. The investigation is said to be ongoing.