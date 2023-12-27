MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Seattle was arrested in Merced County after officers say he was found with cocaine and fentanyl powder discovered in a hidden compartment in the car he was driving.

Officers add that 38-year-old Adrian Martinez Ramirez was also found with approximately $30,000 in cash. The fentanyl and cocaine had a combined estimated street value of $660,000.

According to the CHP, Ramirez was discovered on Friday, Dec. 23, at around 7:40 p.m. when he was stopped by officers for a traffic violation. A subsequent search of the vehicle found a hidden compartment – inside which officers reported finding contained cocaine, suspected fentanyl powder and cash.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession of cocaine for sale, transportation of cocaine, possession of fentanyl for sale, transportation of fentanyl, possession of currency derived from the sale of narcotics and the possession of a hidden compartment used to transport narcotics.