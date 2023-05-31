1 dead after crash against bicyclist on Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deadly crash involving a bicyclist and an allegedly drunk driver was reported in Clovis on Wednesday, according to CHP.

According to CHP, they received a call regarding a fatal crash at the intersection of E Locan and Herdon Avenue, involving a bicyclist that was traveling westbound on Herndon Avenue and got hit by a Dodge pickup truck.

Officials stated that the suspect fled the scene and went to his home without contacting the authorities, but when he got home, a resident called 911 to turn him in.

CHP said that the bicyclist did not survive.

According to CHP, the suspect was identified as a 36-year-old male, and he got arrested on suspicion of Hit and Run and suspicion of DUI Causing Death. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but will be booked in the Fresno County Jail after he is released, officials say.

According to officials, the suspect was driving with over three times the legal limit of alcohol.