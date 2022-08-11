MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – K-9 Beny finds wads of cash and narcotics after a traffic stop, leading to multiple arrests, by the California Highway Patrol.

According to a Facebook post by the Merced California Highway Patrol, a traffic stop of a newer model Jeep was initiated by CHP, that indicated criminal activity. Officer K-9 Beny was on the scene and sniffed the exterior of the vehicle where he alerted his handler of a positive odor of narcotics.

After a search through the Jeep, a large amount of cash was found, approximately $100,000. In addition, officers also say that a large quantity of black-market marijuana was also found.

The occupants of the jeep are looking at charges like possession of currency over $100,000 derived from narcotic sales, officers say.