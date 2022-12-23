VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested and more than $400K in The North Face stolen merchandise has been recovered, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Golden Gate Division (GGD), Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) and the Visalia Police Department announced on Friday.

This multi-agency investigation was initiated by the Visalia Police Department after the loss of an entire shipment of The North Face products, officials say.

According to authorities, after CHP identified the potential suspects and the location of the stolen merchandise they authorized a search warrant.

Stolen merchandise – CHP Golden Gate Division

Officials say, on Monday CHP, GGD, and CTIP investigators executed the search warrant at a public storage facility in Sun Valley, California. They said they discovered two storage lockers full of the stolen products.

Suspects arrested – CHP Golden Gate Division

Authorities say when they were recovering the products, the suspects arrived at the storage locker. They were arrested for suspected felony possession of the stolen property and later booked into the Los Angeles Police Department Van Nuys Jail.

This is still an active investigation.