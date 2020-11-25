CHP arrest suspect after pursuit in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a driver after a pursuit through the streets of Fresno on Wednesday morning.

The pursuit started near Olive and Peach avenues and ended at Fruit and Ashlan avenues after crashing into a fence.

The CHP said the pursuit started after receiving a call of an erratic driver near Peach and Olive avenues in southeast Fresno.

Officers spotted the car in the area and tried to stop the driver but he instead took off and headed toward downtown Fresno.

A CHP helicopter took over the chase and followed the driver until he crashed into a car and continued driving at a high rate of speed before crashing into a fence near Fruit and Ashlan avenues.

The CHP said officers chased the suspect on foot before they used a taser to take him into custody.

The suspect was arrested and appears to be under the influence, according to the CHP. He was also not wearing his seatbelt.