MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A traffic stop led an officer to the discovery and seizure of $7 million dollars worth of cocaine in Merced County on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 4:15 p.m. they conducted an enforcement stop on a 2019 Toyota minivan on Interstate 5 at the Santa Nella Scales.

During the contact, officers say several factors and tradecraft were noticed that led them to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activity. The officer asked for and was granted permission to search the vehicle.

During the search, officers found a sophisticated hidden compartment built into the roof which authorities say contained suspicious narcotics. The driver was taken into custody and transported along with the minivan to the Los Banos CHP office.

Once access was gained into the compartment, CHP says about 155 pounds of suspected cocaine was recovered. The driver and suspected cocaine were turned over to Merced Area Gang Narcotics Task Force (MAGNET).

Following an interview, officers say the suspect was booked under suspicion of possession of cocaine for sale and transportation of cocaine across noncontiguous counties.