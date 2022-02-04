CHP: 69-year-old woman killed when her SUV is slammed into back of semi-truck

VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A 69-year-old woman was killed when the SUV she was driving was struck by another speeding vehicle – and then pushed into the back of a semi-truck, according to the CHP.

Officers say it happened Friday around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 216 and El Rio Drive.

Officers say the 69-year-old woman behind the wheel of an SUV was struck by a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old – and the 69-year-old’s vehicle was then pushed into the back of a parked semi-truck.

The 69-year-old woman was extracted from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the hospital. The 21-year-old was injured and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

