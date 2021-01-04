CHP: 626 DUI arrests since Thursday evening during holiday weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Highway Patrol has made at least 626 DUI arrests statewide since Thursday evening during the holiday weekend.

CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period began at 6:01 p.m. on Thursday and will continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The previous Maximum Enforcement Period was during Christmas weekend, where CHP made 573 DUI arrests statewide during a 78-hour effort.

Authorities say they will continue to remove impaired and unsafe drivers from the road.

