CHP: 626 DUI arrests since Thursday evening during holiday weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Highway Patrol has made at least 626 DUI arrests statewide since Thursday evening during the holiday weekend.
CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period began at 6:01 p.m. on Thursday and will continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
The previous Maximum Enforcement Period was during Christmas weekend, where CHP made 573 DUI arrests statewide during a 78-hour effort.
Authorities say they will continue to remove impaired and unsafe drivers from the road.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.