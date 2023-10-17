SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver involved in a two-vehicle crash near Selma that left one person dead on Monday night has been arrested, according to the CHP. Officers say the driver was suspected to be driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday after CHP received multiple calls about the incident on northbound Highway 99, north of Mountain View Avenue. The driver was named as 61-year-old Chui Shin.

Officers say that, due to 61-year-old Chui Shin’s level of alcohol impairment, he failed to avoid colliding with the rear of an SUV, causing it to travel off the roadway and crash into a concrete barrier.

61-year-old Chui Shin (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

A passenger in the SUV sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. She has been identified as 71-year-old Maria Trinidad Esquivel of Clovis.

CHP says the surviving three parties in the SUV that was hit were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officers say Shin did not sustain any injuries and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and was later booked into the Fresno County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.