FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 51 suspects were arrested following three “Blitz” operations within Fresno and Kern Counties, according to a CHP announcement on Monday.

Officers say the Central Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force conducted three “Blitz” operations over the weekend within the Fresno and Kern Counties, which yielded the detention and arrest of 51 suspects on suspicion of various violations including:

Organized retail crime.

Shoplifting.

Grand theft.

Petty theft.

Criminal conspiracy.

Resisting arrest.

Possession of controlled substances.

Possession of burglary tools.

Possession of a stolen vehicle.

CHP says the “Blitz” operation is a collaborative effort between law enforcement and retail Loss Prevention professionals in an effort to identify, deter and prevent rampant theft and loss of merchandise, from local retail locations.

Over the course of the two-day operation, CHP states approximately 697 assets were recovered with an estimated value of over $58,000 dollars. The operation included the Walmart Supercenter located at Shaw and Brawley Avenues in the City of Fresno. Recently, this Walmart location was the scene of a shooting and stabbing in the parking lot.

The CHP encourages any persons with information related to retail theft crime to contact:

CHP-ORCTF-Central@chp.ca.gov.