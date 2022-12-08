FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol say they recovered stolen Best Buy merchandise valued at more than $500,000 in an unincorporated area of Fresno County.

The Central Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force says they responded to a call on Dec. 1 regarding possible suspicious activity in an unincorporated area of Fresno County.

The 911 caller reported what he believed to be a commercial load inside of a truck tractor-trailer being stolen.

Photo provided by the California Highway Patrol .

CHP says investigators responded to the scene and observed two semi-trailer trucks backed up against each other cross-docked to unload the stolen merchandise.

According to the task force, they recovered merchandise, stolen from the consumer electronics retailer, Best Buy, which was valued at more than $500,000.

Officers say they contacted suspect Jaspreet Singh, 59, of San Fernando Valley and he was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of cargo theft.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the CHP Central Division Office at (559) 603-7740.