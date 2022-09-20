MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people were arrested during a sideshow event that shut down an intersection over the weekend in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Early Sunday morning, officers were called out to the area of Avenue 12 and Road 36 for reports of an illegal sideshow, which is a gathering where drivers perform dangerous stunts with vehicles, often doing donuts.

Officers said 250 cars were involved in the sideshow and fireworks were being set off, completely blocking the intersection for traffic.

Officials said that officers arrested five people involved in the sideshow, impounded two vehicles, and found a ghost gun, high-capacity magazine, and brass knuckles.

While performing stunts in a sideshow on a public roadway is illegal, investigators said it is important to know that it is a misdemeanor crime for those watching the event, as it is considered aiding and abetting in a speed contest.