CHP: 3 arrested after officers stop a road race on Highway 99

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people arrested after CHP says they were taking part in a road race on a stretch of Highway 99 near Fresno Thursday.

According to the Highway Patrol, the three cars were racing at speeds greater than 100 mph. Officers caught up with them and made the arrests shortly before 6 p.m.; the vehicles involved were also impounded.

The incident comes a day after a fatal road race on Highway 168 in Fresno County.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.