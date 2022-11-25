FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle that rolled over received minor injuries in the crash.

Officers say the suspect driver left the scene of the incident. A description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released.

Images from the scene of the crash show fire department vehicles and an ambulance, along with California Highway Patrol vehicles, immediately behind the victim’s vehicle on its roof.

Traffic on the connector continues to move through the area. No other information was provided by the CHP.