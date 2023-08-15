FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was hospitalized after a DUI crash in Fresno County on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say a Honda Pilot was driving northbound on Dickerson and Central Avenues and a Jeep was stopped behind a tractor. CHP says the driver of the Honda suddenly swerved in the southbound lane on Dickerson Avenue. The Jeep attempted to turn away but got struck by the Honda.

Officers state the Honda kept going north on the southbound lane, colliding head-on against a Ford Focus. Upon impact, the Honda landed in the cornfield.

According to CHP, the Honda driver was reported to be under the influence. The driver of the Jeep was transported to the hospital for precaution; only minor injuries have been reported.