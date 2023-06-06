VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead following a crash into the river at the South Fork Kaweah River bridge near Three Rivers on Tuesday morning, according to CHP.

Officers from the CHP Visalia Area Office said that they were dispatched to South Fork Drive to investigate a crash call on Tuesday at approximately 6:00 a.m.

Investigators revealed during their preliminary research a male of approximately 50 years old that was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado on South Fork Dive southbound.

According to CHP, when approaching the bridge at the South Fork Kaweah River, the driver allowed the vehicle to veer off the west road edge where it struck a large boulder, overturned, and landed on its roof, getting partially submerged in the river, and the driver got fatal injuries.

CHP said that the cause of the crash is unknown, as well as if alcohol and/or drugs were involved or why the driver let the vehicle veer off the west road.

The identity of the victim has not been officially released.