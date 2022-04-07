FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver under the influence of alcohol was involved in a collision that resulted in the death of another driver in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say they responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Brawley Avenue and Church Avenue.

During their investigation into the incident, officers say they learned that an SUV was driving west on Church Avenue approaching the intersection at Brawley Avenue. Meanwhile, a dump truck was traveling south on Brawley Avenue approaching Church Avenue.

Police say the driver of the SUV failed to stop for a stop sign and struck the left side of the dump truck.

The dump truck veered into the front yard of a nearby residence and collided with a tree. The driver of the dump truck was killed in the incident, according to CHP.

During their investigation, CHP said they determined the 22-year-old female driver of the SUV was under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest.