MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a child was shot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 12:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of R Street and Highway 140 for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a child suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The child was rushed to a local hospital, where officials said their condition is unknown.

Investigators have taped off the parking lot of a nearby McDonald’s as they continue to search for evidence related to the shooting.

Officials have not said how old the child is or specified where the shooting took place.

Authorities have not yet released any other details about the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Merced Police Department.