Child porn on San Joaquin man’s devices results in arrest, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man is under arrest after investigators found numerous photos and videos of children being raped on his electronic devices, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served two search warrants on Tuesday: one on the 4700 block of N. Cedar Ave in Fresno, the other on the 22000 block of 2nd Court in San Joaquin.

The Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Carlos Sanchez Cienfuegos was arrested on felony charges of possession of child pornography.  His bail was set at $40,000 and has since posted bond and been released from custody.

Anyone with information about any illegal sexual material being shared online is asked to report it to the Sheriff’s Office on (559) 600-3111.

