FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A child is in police custody after beating a mall vendor at Fashion Fair Mall on Sunday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers say they responded to Fashion Fair Mall to a fight inside the mall.

Officers say 10 to 15 teenagers entered the mall and became disruptive.

According to police, witnesses described one juvenile who had walked up to a vendor working at a kiosk in the mall and slapped the vendor in the back of the head. The juvenile then slapped the vendor a second time and the vendor ran after the juvenile.

The victim caught the suspect but was surrounded by the other juveniles who began to push the victim, officials say.

According to authorities, the juvenile then struck the victim in the head with a skateboard, knocking the victim to the ground, and once on the ground, the suspect kicked the victim in the head.

Officers say they were able to locate and positively identify the juvenile suspect.

The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and felony battery and was transported to juvenile hall and booked, officials say.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and is in stable condition.