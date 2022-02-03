Child found at honey oil lab in Visalia, 5 arrested, police say

Visalia Police

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people are under arrest following a traffic stop in Visalia on Thursday – which led officers to the discovery of a honey oil extraction lab, according to the Visalia Police Department.

The traffic stop was made in the area of Woodland and Howard, and officers say a search of the vehicle found narcotics with an intent to distribute them. Officers then searched the driver’s home where they found evidence of a butane honey oil extraction lab – as well as a child found to be living there with four other adults.

Those arrested included the driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Dominick Vigil, as well as the other people in the home which included 46-year-old Jennifer Bellaire, 29-year-old Chance Stillfield, 25-year-old Caitlyn Bellaire, and 51-year-old Russell Thornhill. All suspects were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Detention Facility.

