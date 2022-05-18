FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is under arrest after he allegedly stole a large amount of chemicals from a farming company in Coalinga, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a farming company on Derrick Avenue, between Palmer and Jayne, suffered the theft of both chemicals and tools on April 23. Surveillance images showed the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

On May 16, deputies say they saw the suspect’s vehicle in Cantua Creek. A traffic stop established that the driver matched the description of the suspect involved in the burglary, and detectives later established that he was the person responsible for the arrests.

Deputies say 35-year-old Manuel Molina Gamino of Fresno was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of burglary and committing a felony while out on bail.

Investigators have not released the names of the specific chemicals stolen. The stolen chemicals are yet to be recovered. Anyone with further information about the theft is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on 559-600-3111.