FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A high-speed chase ended in a two-car crash involving two juveniles wanted in a Fresno armed robbery, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pursuit ended at Cornelia Avenue and Highway 180 around 6:00 a.m. after the suspects crashed into another car, CHP says.

CHP says Fresno Police officers observed a suspect vehicle, that was involved in an armed robbery in northwest Fresno earlier in the morning. Fresno police say a clerk was beaten up and his car was stolen.

According to CHP, the suspects led police on a short pursuit. Police say at one point, the suspect vehicle reached an extreme speed. Due to the early morning hours and commuter traffic on Highway, 180 officers discontinued their pursuit.

The suspect vehicle continued northbound on Cornelia Avenue, approaching the intersection of Highway 180. As the suspect vehicle entered that intersection, CHP says there was a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 180 when the two vehicles collided.

CHP says the suspects were taken into custody by Fresno officers on the scene who approached just moments after that crash. Officers say one suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. He was arrested and is being treated for minor to moderate injuries.

The victim in the second vehicle, a woman, was transported to a local hospital with major injuries, CHP says.